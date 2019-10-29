The Department of Justice announced Monday that hospital entities Sanford Health, Sanford Medical Center, and Sanford Clinic (collectively, Sanford), of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have agreed to pay $20.25 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that they knowingly submitted false claims to federal healthcare programs resulting from violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and medically unnecessary spinal surgeries.

In response, Matt Hocks, chief operating officer at Sanford Health provided this statement:

Sanford Health is committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients. Sanford denies any liability or wrongdoing in regards to this settlement. We chose to settle because the amount is far less than the unnecessary costs and operational disruption that would have persisted for multiple years. We continue to stand behind the medical care that Dr. Wilson Asfora, who was a Sanford physician from 2007 to 2019, provided to his patients. We remain committed to our providers doing what is best for their patients and supporting them in bringing innovative interventions and treatments to patients and communities.

Sanford statement credit to KELO Radio.