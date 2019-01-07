Sanford Breaks Ground on New Clinic at Sports Complex in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health has broken ground for a new clinic to be located on Sanford Sports Complex grounds in northwest Sioux Falls. The 8,000 square foot facility will house a Sanford Acute Care and Orthopedic Fast Track Clinic and the headquarters for The Summit League. The clinic will offer onsite laboratory and imaging services plus immediate access for athletes utilizing the Sanford Sports Complex. In addition, the services will enhance the care capabilities and increase convenience for the expanding area of Sioux Falls and nearby communities. The building will also be the new home of the headquarters for The Summit League, a move announced in May 2018. The Summit League offers 19 championship sports and has a combined enrollment of nearly 115,000 at nine institutions. The league has hosted its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in Sioux Falls since 2009, including the past four at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.