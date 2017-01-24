Sandmeier Charolais March 3rd

Sandmeier Charolais- Where the genetics make the difference
Friday, March 3rd, 2017.
1pm Central Time @ the ranch near Bowdle
Sale also on www.DVAuction.com
Boarding and delivery arrangements available, bulls can be seen at the ranch
Contact:
- Calvin 605-281-1259
- Matthew 605-281-1564
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.