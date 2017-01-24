Sandmeier Charolais March 3rd

January 24, 2017

 

Sandmeier Charolais- Where the genetics make the difference
Friday, March 3rd, 2017.  
1pm Central Time @ the ranch near Bowdle 
Sale also on www.DVAuction.com 
Boarding and delivery arrangements available, bulls can be seen at the ranch 
Contact:  
  • Calvin 605-281-1259 
  • Matthew 605-281-1564 
 

