Samaritans Feet Classic Set for January 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The fourth annual Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic will be held Jan. 5 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The event includes 10 boys’ basketball games, including several involving area programs. Freeman plays Canton in the opening game, an 8 a.m. start, followed by Elk Point-Jefferson against Platte-Geddes at 9:30 a.m. Parkston draws Canistota at 11 a.m. Viborg-Hurley takes on Groton Area at 3:30 p.m. Irene-Wakonda faces Sisseton at 6:30 p.m. The event features a matchup of the first teams to play for a state basketball championship in South Dakota (1912), Redfield (now Redfield-Doland) and Lake Preston, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. That contest is set for 5 p.m. Other games in the event include Central Lyon against Trinity Christian at 12:30 p.m., Lennox against St. Paul Central at 2 p.m., Tea Area against Cambridge-Isanti at 8 p.m. and Sioux Falls O’Gorman against Minneapolis North at 9:30 p.m.