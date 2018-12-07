Salada’s Contribute $9,000 to the Stanley County School District

Billy and Kate Salada are the managers of the Standing Butte Ranch, located in northwestern Stanley County. Since their arrival three years ago, the Saladas have been instrumental in supporting the Stanley County School District application for a Ted Turner sustainability grant. Each of the previous two years, the school’s agriculture program has been awarded a grant from the Turner Foundation. Together the grants total $37,000. The money received has benefited ag programming in the district as well as the local FFA chapter.

In addition to receiving the two large sustainability grants, the Salada’s also contributed $9,000 this fall to be used for student-led initiatives. A local student board of high school student directors recommended the initiative to fund a mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) cart for use in the K-5 elementary grades, assure the continuation of the school’s Trap Shooting Club, support the Fine Arts department, provide financial assistance to participate in the Scripps’ Spelling Bee contest and fund a HOSA club (Health Occupations in Service to America) at the school.

Photo: Billy Salada and Stanley County School elementary principal Terri Mehlhaff.