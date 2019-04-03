Sadie White Twin 2013 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Sadie White Twin, 6, of Pierre, passed away March 31, 2019. Visitation will be held 6:00-7:00pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00pm and continuing with an overnight wake. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with interment at St. Catherine’s Cemetery at West Bend.

Sadie Rose was born on March 23, 2013 to Tristan Rogers and Rory White Twin in Bismarck, ND. She joined one brother Jamison. Sadie’s childhood was spent in Pierre where she attended Oahe Child Development Center for two years before beginning her Kindergarten year at Jefferson Elementary School. She also attended the after school program at the YMCA. Sadie was an energetic, fun loving girl who enjoyed spending time with her family and doing cartwheels and headstands for anyone who would watch. She had a very curious mind, always full of questions, ready to learn of the world around her.

Sadie will be forever missed by her mom Tristan Rogers, dad Rory White Twin, brother Jamison White Twin, grandpa Pat Rogers, aunty Kylie Kusser and a host of grandpas, grandmas, cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by uncle Patrick Rogers, grandma Jolene Rogers (Marks) and aunty Jamie Kusser.

A Memorial Fund has been established in her name at Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com