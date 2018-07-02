Sacred Hoops Basketball Camp Coming to Ft. Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – There will be a Central South Dakota Skills Basketball Camp conducted by Sacred Hoops Basketball for students who will be in the 2nd grade through high school next school year scheduled to be held at Parkview Gym in Ft. Pierre next Thursday and Friday July 12th and 13th. Former Pierre Governor All State and former professional basketball player Sam Willard of Pierre is the camp organizer. The camps focus on individual basketball skills for individuals and the fee’s range from $30 for one day to $50 for both camps for 5th grade thru high school. And $20 for one day or $35 for both days of the camp for 2nd through 4th grades. The camps for boys and girls in high school will be run from 10 am to noon both days. Camp for 5th through 8th grade students will be from 1 to 3 pm and the camp for 2nd through 4th grade students will be from 3 to 4 pm. The camp is open to all athletes from around the central South Dakota area. For more information on the camp you can log onto www.sacredhoopsbasketball.com. Sacred Hoops Basketball is run by Allen Bertram, former head coach of Chamberlain High School and several central South Dakota former players and former and current coaches work with Sacred Hoops basketball. Among those, White River head boys basketball coach Eldon Marshall.