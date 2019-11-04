Sacred Heart Hoops Camp With Christian Laettner Coming to Pierre This Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – There will be a basketball camp this weekend in Pierre through Sacred Hoops Basketball. It is the Sacred Hoops Christian Laettner Basketball Camp followed by the Hugh Sacred Hoops/Christian Laettner Fundraiser for the kids. NBA All-Star, 2 X NCAA Champion and 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist Christian Laettner and Sacred Hoops Basketball Coaches will conduct the camp that will be held on Saturday at Riggs High School. There will be two sessions. The first session for grades 2 through 6 will go from 1 pm to 2:15 pm and the second session for 7th grade through seniors in high school will run from 2:30 pm to 4:15 pm. .To Register for the camp go to the website: www.sacredhoopsbasketball.com/campsworkouts-pierre. All Proceeds Go towards the Sacred Hoops College Scholarship Program and the Scholarship Program to help fund young athletes who cannot afford to play summer basketball. Last year Sacred Hoops helped to fund $83,000 worth of opportunities for youth in South Dakota.

Following the Camps there will be a meet and greet with Christian Laettner at Drifters in Ft. Pierre. From 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. will be the VIP Meet and Greet with Christian Laettner. From 8:00-8:45 p.m. will be a full emceed program with a Q&A with Christian Laettner and Over 18 incredible Silent Auction Items, etc. Then beginning at 9:00 p.m. will be a Concert with the Josh Gilbert Band. Cost for the VIP Table that will get you into the Meet&Greet, Q&A Program, and Concert is $400 per Table of 8. Q&A Program and Concert Tickets are $20 per ticket and the concert only is $10 per Ticket. You can get your Q&A Program Tickets and Concert Tickets at the following web address www.sacredhoopsbasketball.com/campsworkouts-pierre