Sabrina Halvorson named News Director for Dakota News Network

Sabrina Halvorson has been promoted to the role of News Director for the Dakota News Network– part of our Dakota Radio Group family.

Midwest Information Systems (MIS) owner and General Manager Lance Knudson says Sabrina is a top-tier news professional with a solid history of award-winning reporting and producing. Sabrina has anchored the Dakota News Network and served as interim News Director since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the Upper Midwest in early March. She also retains her position as Digital Director for MIS, overseeing the digital content for both the Dakota News Network and the American Ag Network.

The Dakota News Network has served North Dakota and South Dakota since 1984 and looks forward to many more decades of service.