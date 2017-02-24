S.D. Amatuer Basketball to Induct New Members Into Hall of Fame

PRESHO, S.D. — The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association is proud to announce its Hall of Fame class of 2017 to be inducted at this year’s 70th annual tournament to be held in Presho on March 4 and 5. Former amateur basketball greats Lynn Frederick of Brookings, Sam Goodhope of Sioux Falls, and Cooper Garnos of Wall will be honored during halftime of the Saturday evening first round game between Presho and Sturgis. This year’s event will feature first round games of both Class A and B teams on Saturday, with semi-final and championship games concluding on Sunday at the Lyman Gardens in Presho. An old-timers Hall of Fame game will be held prior to the Saturday evening games, with all former players age 45 and older invited to participate.