Rustlers Take 2nd at State A Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Miller Rustlers quest for a State Class A Volleyball title ended in a second place finish Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Defending state champion Sioux Falls Christian repeated as champions with a 3 game sweep of the Rustlers. Sioux Falls Christian won by scores of 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 ending Miller’s season with a 31-3 record. Kayde Fernholz had 13 kills and 8 digs in the championship match for Miller. The rest of the team registered just 6 kills in the entire match. VonnaGail Schlechter had 9 digs and Rachel Oligmueller registered 18 assist. Fernholz, Oligmueller and Schlechter were named to the all tournament team following the match. Fernholz led the Class A tournament in kills with a total of 81 kills in 3 matches averaging 6.1 per game. Oligmueller Had a total of 104 assists averaging 10.1 per game over 3 contest.