Rush Win in Shootout

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cedric Montminy fired home the game-tying goal with 77 seconds left in regulation, and provided the game-winner in the seventh round of the shootout to propel the Rapid City Rush to a 4-3 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night. The win gave the Rush a sweep of the Grizzlies on home-opening weekend, and extended the team’s winning streak to five games dating back to October 13th. Tyler Parks stopped 28 of 31 shots on net, earning his third consecutive win between the pipes dating back to October 13th at Tulsa. He remains undefeated in regulation at 3-0-1-0. The Rush now look forward to a three-in-three road trip beginning on Friday, November 1st against the Allen Americans