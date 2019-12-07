Rush Win in Overtime

RAPID CITY, SD) – Keeghan Howdeshell and Peter Quenneville potted two goals, with the latter providing the overtime winner to lead the Rapid City Rush to a 5-4 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night. Quenneville’s game winner came 40 seconds into the overtime period. T yler Parks stopped 27 of 31 shots on net, earning the win in overtime for his eighth of the season (8-1-3-0). The win sets a new franchise record for the Rush at nine wins in a row on home ice and puts the them into a three-way tie for first place in the ECHL once again. The two teams play again tonight in Rapid City.