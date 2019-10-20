Rush Win in Oklahoma

TULSA, Ok. – The Rapid City Rush won their second consecutive game as they cruised past the Tulsa Oilers Saturday night. Rapid City scored two of its goals in the second, before erupting for three more in a two-minute span of the third on its way to a 5-0 victory over Tulsa. Tyler Parks had a big night in the net for Rapid City, turning the Oilers away on all 31 of their shot attempts. The Rush finished the night with 32 shots, paced by Peter Quenneville, who led with six total shots and a goal. Rapid City, 2-2, will close out its three-game series with Tulsa later today (Sunday)