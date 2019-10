RAPID CITY, S.D. – kelly Klima tied a franchise record for most goals in a game with 4, leading the Rapid City Rush to a 4-3 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday. The game served as the 12th home-opener in Rush history, and the win marked the team’s first on home-opening night since 2015. Erik Källgren stopped 27 of 30 shots on net, winning back-to-back starts (2-1-0-0). The Rush conclude home-opening weekend with a rematch against the Utah Grizzlies tonight in Rapid City.