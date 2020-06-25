Rush Win First ECHL Award

RAPID CITY – For the first time, the Rapid City Rush have received an ECHL League Award. The Rush has won the award for Group Department of the Year. This is for year-over-year growth.

In the 2019-20 season, the Rush sold 18,252 group tickets, more than double the 7,146 of the previous season. Group sales revenue improved by 197%.

Also, the Rush finished as a finalist in five other categories. The team was a finalist for Community Service Team of the Year, and Marketing Team of the Year. Additionally, President Todd Mackin finished as a finalist for Executive of the Year, Director of Sales Eric Moller was a finalist for Sales Professional of the Year, and Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster Mark Binetti was a finalist for PR/Broadcaster of the Year.