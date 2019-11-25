Rush Win Again

RAPID CITY, SD) – Peter Quenneville extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, Tyler Coulter scored twice, and Tyler Parks made 30 saves to lead the Rapid City Rush to a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night.Tyler Parks, making his first start since a November 8th shootout win against Idaho, earned the victory with 30 saves on 32 shots (5-1-2-0). The win maintains the Rush’s status as the last undefeated team on home ice in the ECHL and ties a franchise record for most consecutive wins on home ice at eight. Additionally, it vaults the team into a three-way tie with Allen and South Carolina for first place in the league