Rush Win a Thriller

BOISE, Id. – Giovanni Fiore buried the game-winning goal with 1.2 seconds left in regulation to give the Rapid City Rush a 4-3 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night. Tyler Parks set a career-high with six wins in a single season at the ECHL level tonight, stopping 27 of 30 shots for his sixth victory (6-1-3-0). The win puts the Rush in a share of first place in the ECHL with the Reading Royals, and, by beating the buzzer, steals a valuable point from their Mountain Division rivals in the standings. The two teams wrap up their 3 game series tonight in Boise.