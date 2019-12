RAPID CITY, S. D. – Stephane Legault and Peter Quenneville provided all of the offense for the Rapid City Rush, but net-minder Tyler Parks stole the show with a 26-save shutout, powering the Rapid City Rush to a 2-0 win on Saturday night over the Wichita Thunder. The win, coming in the last game of 2019, gives Parks his second shutout of the season, and provides the Rush with a sweep in the weekend series against the Thunder heading into the New Year.