Rush Rally to Win

RAPID CITY, S.D . – Tyler Coulter backhand tucked the overtime winning goal 2:04 into the extra frame, and coupled with Peter Quenneville’s four-point night, led the Rapid City Rush to a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win over the Tulsa Oilers on Friday nightFor a third time in seven home games, the Rush found themselves down a pair and tied the game in the final minutes, and engineered a comeback to keep their home winning streak alive. Iv an Prosvetov stopped 36 of 39 shots on net, earning his third straight win (4-1-0-0). With the win, the Rush remain the last undefeated team on home ice in the ECHL and are now one win shy of the franchise record for most consecutive home wins heading into the series finale tonight. The win also maintains their share of second place in the entire ECHL.