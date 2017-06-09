Rush Name New Head Coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Former Rapid City Rush player and captain and current assistant coach Daniel Tetrault has been named the third head coach in franchise history. The 37-year-old Tetrault replaces Mark DeSantis, who was fired in April. The Rush is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. The team finished in last place in the mountain division last season.

