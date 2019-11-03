Rush Lose Game in Texas

ALLEN, Tx. – – Giovanni Fiore struck twice for the Rapid City Rush and helped lead a 42-shot effort through 60 minutes, but Olivier Archambault countered with 2 goals and 3 points, and coupled by Zach Sawchenko’s first professional win in net, helped lead the Allen Americans to a 4-3 win on Saturday night. The loss is the first regulation loss since October 12th at Wichita, and halts the Rush point streak at 6 games. Merrick Madsen, making his Rush and 2019-20 season debut, stopped 24 of 28 shots on net, suffering the loss in regulation (0-1-0-0). The Rush conclude their three-game-in-three-night series on the road against the Tulsa Oilers this afternoon.