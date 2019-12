BOISE, ID – Giovanni Fiore potted a pair of goals for a second night in a row, and Tyler Coulter had a two assist night, but it was Tyler Parks that stole the show with 49 saves on 51 shots as he backstopped the Rush to a 4-2 win against the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night. The win gives the Rush 5 of 6 points in the series against Idaho this week, and sole possession of first place in the ECHL with 31 points in the standings.