Rush Gain Point in Overtime Loss

ALLEN, Texas – Tyler Poulsen scored with 11:17 remaining in regulation to force overtime for the Rapid City Rush, but Gabriel Gagne fired home the game-winner with 2:44 left in overtime to claim the second point for the Allen Americans, who defeated the Rush by a 3-2 score on Friday night. in ECHL Hockey in Allen, Texas While the overtime loss snaps the Rush’s winning streak at five games, the point earned in the overtime loss extends the team’s point streak to six games dating back to October 13th. Tyler Parks stopped 39 of 42 shots, including 17 of 18 in the second period, suffering the overtime loss (3-0-2-0). Despite the defeat, Parks remains undefeated in regulation through five starts this season. The Rush rematch the Americans in their next game tonite in Allen, Texas.