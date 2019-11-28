Rush Drop Overtime Contest in Idaho

BOISE, Id. – Peter Quenneville extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, and Giovanni Fiore elongated his assist streak to four with a 3 assist game, but it wasn’t enough as the Rapid City Rush fell to the Idaho Steelheads by a 4-3 score in overtime on Wednesday night. Stephane Legault notched his first goal of the season at 6:53 of the opening frame while Tyler Coulter and Quenville added third period goals for the Rush. Anthony Nellis stuck the dagger in for Idaho scoring the game winner 39 seconds into the overtime period. Tyler Parks stopped 30 of 33 shots on net in his third overtime defeat of the season (5-1-3-0) The point gained in the overtime loss sticks the Rush in the middle of a three-way tie for second place in the entire ECHL.