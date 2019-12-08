Rush Drop First Home Game of Season

RAPID CITY, SD) – Brad Barone stopped all 24 shots he saw to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-0 win over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night. The loss ends the Rush’s home winning streak at 9 consecutive games, and also marks their first defeat in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. For a second consecutive night, both teams skated to a scoreless deadlock after 20 minutes of play, but it was the Grizzlies this time that got on the board first in the middle frame. Just 93 seconds into the second period when Tim McGauley scored an unassisted goal that proved to be the game winner. Utah added a power play goal and an insurance goal in the third period to claim the victory, their first over the Rush this season. Tyler Parks stopped 23 of 25 shots on net, suffering only his second regulation loss of the season (8-2-3-0). The Rush continue their five-game homestand next Wednesday, December 11th, with their first-ever matchup in team history against the Wheeling Nailers.