Rush Blown Out on Road

INDEPENDENCE, MO) – Peter Quenneville provided the only offense for the Rapid City Rush, who fell at the hands of the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night by a final score of 10-1. The Mavericks scored early and often in the opening 20 minutes, and left the first frame with a 3-0 advantage. Peter Quenneville put the Rush on the boarding the first minute of the second period, but it would serve as the only offense provided by the Rush. Kansas City scored twice in the second period and added 5 more goals in the third period. Merrick Madsen suffered the loss, stopping 24 of 29 shots in 40:00 of his start (1-2-0-0). Tyler Parks relived Madsen for the final 20 minutes, and surrendered five goals on 16 shots in relief. The 9-goal loss marks the largest margin of defeat for the Rush in team history, and the 10 goals allowed is also a franchise record. The Rush head back home to face the Tulsa Oilers in a three-game series with games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.