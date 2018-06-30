Rush and Wild End Affiliation

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Rush announced Friday afternoon that the team and the Minnesota Wild have mutually agreed to end their affiliation prior to the 2018-19 ECHL season. Both teams served as affiliates for the first time this last season, which saw a number of Minnesota Wild prospects wear a Rush uniform. No details were given as to why the split up. The Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks currently don’t have a ECHL affiliation. Prior to this past season, the Rush and Arizona Coyotes were affiliated for two seasons.