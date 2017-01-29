Rumrill’s Swim to First Place for SDSU

GRAND FORKS, North Dakota – The South Dakota State men’s swimming and diving team falls to North Dakota, 193-107 on Saturday. Pierre naïve and Sophomore Wyatt Rumrill remains undefeated as a Jackrabbit in the 200 breaststroke as he claimed first with a time of 2:07.32. Wyatt’s brother, Christopher Rumrill captured first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.47. For the fifth time this season, Joseph Weber placed first in the 1-meter dive with a score of 298.65. The team of Chase Petersen , Wyatt Rumrill, Tony Mikrut and Maclaine Johnson finished second in the 200 medley relay, while Johnson, Ben Johnson , Geoffrey Longhurst and Mikrut claimed second in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Jacks return to action at the Minnesota Challenge Feb. 3-4.