Rumrill’s Swim to First Place for SDSU

GRAND FORKS, North Dakota – The South Dakota State men’s swimming and diving team falls to North Dakota, 193-107 on Saturday. Pierre naïve and Sophomore Wyatt Rumrill remains undefeated as a Jackrabbit in the 200 breaststroke as he claimed first with a time of 2:07.32. Wyatt’s brother, Christopher Rumrill captured first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.47. For the fifth time this season, Joseph Weber placed first in the 1-meter dive with a score of 298.65. The team of Chase Petersen, Wyatt Rumrill, Tony Mikrut and Maclaine Johnson finished second in the 200 medley relay, while Johnson, Ben Johnson, Geoffrey Longhurst and Mikrut claimed second in the 200 freestyle relay.
The Jacks return to action at the Minnesota Challenge Feb. 3-4.
