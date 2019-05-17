Rumrill Honored All Academic District 6

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State swimmer Wyatt Rumrill was named to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-District 6 Team Thursday. The Pierre native finished his senior year swimming the breaststroke and medley events while earning a 4.0 GPA as a human biology major. Rumrill set school records in the 100 breast (55.11), 200 breast (2:00.26), 100 IM (51.78) and 400 medley relay (3:19.18) at the 2019 Summit League Championships in February. Being named to the 10-man squad, Rumrill will move on to the national ballot for Academic All-America voting.