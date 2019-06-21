Rumrill Earns National Honor

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State swimmer Wyatt Rumrill was named to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team Friday. Rumrill being named to the 15-man squad marks his first time earning the honor. The Pierre native finished his senior year swimming the breaststroke and medley events while earning a 4.0 GPA as a human biology major. Rumrill set school records in the 100 breast (55.11), 200 breast (2:00.26), 100 IM (51.78) and 400 medley relay (3:19.18) at the 2019 Summit League Championships in February. Selections to Academic All-District teams advanced to be voted on for All-America Teams by sports information directors across the nation. Candidates must be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing and carry at least a 3.3 GPA.