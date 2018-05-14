Rumrill and Mueller selected to receive $1,000 MRES scholarship

Evan Rumrill and Carston Mueller, both of Pierre, SD, are each recipients of a $1,000 Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) scholarship. Rumrill is a 2018 graduate of T. F. Riggs High School. He plans to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Mueller is a 2018 graduate of T. F. Riggs High School. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Graduating high school seniors whose families are customers of MRES member municipal electric systems are eligible for the scholarships, which MRES awards annually. Rumrill’s family is a customer of Pierre Municipal Utilities.

Recipients who meet certain performance criteria each year are eligible to renew their MRES scholarships for up to three additional years.

MRES retained an independent scholarship management company to select the successful applicants. Academic achievement accounted for 50 percent of the selection criteria. The balance of the criteria consisted of a combination of factors including work experiences, activities, awards and honors, and career goals and plans. Applicants also were required to provide a brief narrative about their municipal utility.

“Our scholarship recipients are outstanding students and they have proven themselves to be assets to their schools and communities,” said MRES Member Services and Communications Director Joni Livingston. “MRES is pleased to recognize their achievements and we are confident they will make great contributions in the future.”

MRES, headquartered in Sioux Falls, supplies wholesale electricity and energy services to 61 member communities — including Pierre — in the states of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.