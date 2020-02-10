RSVP deadline today for Feb. 13 Learn and Earn program
The Pierre Economic Development Corporation and Dakota Wesleyan University are hosting an information session about the Learn & Earn program Feb. 13 from noon-1pm at Capital City Campus (formerly CUC) in Pierre (925 E. Sioux Ave.)
RSVP by Feb. 10 to jan.larson@dwu.edu. Lunch will be served. Please indicate any dietary restrictions with RSVP.
The Learn & Earn program offers the following:
- An affordable and efficient 16-month path to career and degree for students with industry-recognized certifications in areas such as insurance and banking, data analytics and coding, human services, and business management.
- A curriculum and learning experience developed in partnership with businesses and industries in the Pierre region designed to meet the specific needs of Pierre area employers.
Leaders from the business and public sectors are invited to partner with Dakota Wesleyan University to do the following:
- Identify paid internships within their organizations that pre-qualified students will be eligible to complete over a 12-month period.
- Collaborate with Dakota Wesleyan University on structuring internships and evaluating the performance of interns.
- Provide input to and/or serve on the Learn & Earn Advisory Board for the Pierre community.
- Offer advice on business, industry, and agency needs with respect to the knowledge, skills, and dispositions of future employees.
- Identify community members who might be willing to serve as coaches in the Learn & Earn program.
- Provide the opportunity for long-term employment for appropriately qualified students upon students’ completion of degrees.