Rozeboom Earns Freshman All America Honors

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University linebacker Christian Rozeboom was honored Wednesday as a member of the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-America Team.

A native of Sioux Center, Iowa, Rozeboom led the Jackrabbits with 132 tackles in 13 games, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. He recorded 10 or more tackles in a game seven times during the 2016 season, including posting 20 stops in a road win Oct. 8 at Southern Illinois. Rozeboom also forced two fumbles and intercepted two passes en route to being named Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year. Rozeboom was one of 31 players selected to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-America First Team. Twenty other freshmen or true freshmen received honorable mention recognition.