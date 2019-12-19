Rozeboom and Johnson Earn All American Honors

CHICAGO – South Dakota State University’s Christian Rozeboom and Cade Johnson were each honored Thursday as members of the 2019 STATS FCS All-America Team. Rozeboom tallied double figures in tackles six times during the 2019 season en route to becoming the Jackrabbits’ career tackles leader with 475. He anchored an SDSU defense that limited the opposition to 16.7 points and 294.8 yards of total offense per game. Johnson was a second-team pick at wide receiver, moving up from a third-team selection in 2018. A native of Bellevue, Nebraska, Johnson led the team with 72 receptions for 1,222 yards (17.0 ypr) and eight touchdowns during the 2019 season. The STATS FCS selections are the third All-America honors for both Rozeboom and Johnson so far this year.