Rouse Faces Arson, Other Charges After Trailer Home Fire

A 24-year-old Pierre man is facing 1st Degree Arson and other charges after a trailer home fire Tuesday evening in Pierre.

The Pierre Police Department, Pierre Fire Department and South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the structure fire in the 200 block of East 5th Street and determined the cause of the fire was suspicious.

According to the Pierre Police Department, Isaiah Rouse (rouse rhymes with mouse) has been charged with 1st Degree Arson, 2nd Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Vandalism and Misuse of a Phone to Threaten to Harm Person/Property. Additionally, Rouse was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections Detainer.

Rouse was taken to the Hughes County Jail.