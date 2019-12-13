U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) introduced the Memorializing Veterans Act, bipartisan legislation establishing a grant program to help honor the lives of our nation’s veterans.

“For more than 40 years, the United States has maintained its military superiority thanks to an all-volunteer force stepping up to the plate,” said Rounds. “Educating the next generation about the service and sacrifices made by our veterans is one way we can encourage young people to join the armed forces and continue this proud tradition. Many South Dakotans have proudly served our country. Sharing their stories can show our state’s young people the honor of serving in our armed forces.”

The Veterans’ Legacy Program (VLP) is an educational initiative from the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) under U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) which commemorates veterans interred in NCA cemeteries through partnerships with institutions of higher learning. Under current law, institutions of higher education experience difficulty obtaining and utilizing federal funding through VLP. This bill would establish a grant program to administer funds more efficiently, facilitating research and developing educational tools to increase public awareness of veteran service and sacrifice.

The Memorializing Veterans Act would makes grants available to recipients such as institutions of higher learning, local education agencies, and non-profit entities with a history of community engagement. These grants could be used for research related to national, State or Tribal veterans’ cemeteries, to produce educational materials or to promote community engagement about the history of the veterans interred at those cemeteries.