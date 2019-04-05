Rounds: Corps doing what they can to manage Missouri River flooding

Pool levels in the four Missouri River Dam System projects that have significant flood control storage – Fort Peck, Garrison, Oahe and Fort Randall – have increased significantly in the past few weeks as they capture runoff from the mountains and plains snowmelt.

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds says the US Army Corps of Engineers is doing what it can to manage the severe flooding at Yankton and further south.

Rounds says the Master Manual determines how the Corps manages water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports March runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin was 151 percent above normal.

Earlier this week, the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri said Congress should be more involved with the management of the Missouri River.

Incidentally, the Corps will hold a meeting Wednesday (April 10) at 10am CDT at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Officials will give an update on current conditions and will discuss the planned operation of the mainstem reservoir system during the coming months.

Find updated Missouri River reservoir levels on the Corps website: http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/MRBWM_River_Daily.pdf.