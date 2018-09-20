Rosholt Man Survives Head-On Crash With Semi

A Roberts County man survived a violent head-on crash with a semi in a construction zone on Interstate 29 this week.

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the crash was reported Tuesday at 4pm one-half mile north of Sisseton.

Eighty-year-old Charles Fiala of Rosholt was driving northbound in an area where there was head-to-head traffic on the Interstate. He told investigators he swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic to avoid a collision with a slower moving vehicle, but he ended up smashing head-on into a southbound Volvo semi driven by a 74 year-old man.

Fiala was taken to the hospital in Sisseton with serious, non life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, whose name was not released, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Both the car and semi had to be towed from the crash site. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Charges against Fiala are pending.

Photo credit: SD Highway Patrol