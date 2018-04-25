Roselle Morris 1942 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Roselle Morris, 75, of Pierre, died Sunday, April 22 at Avera Maryhouse. Rosary will be at 7:00pm, Sunday, April 29 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with family receiving visitors at 6:30. Services will be 10:30am, Monday, April 30 at Avera Maryhouse Chapel with burial at the Lead Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Mary Roselle Morris was born August 16, 1942 to J.B. and Mary (Voeller) Morris in Gary, Indiana. She attended school at Llewellyn Park in Sully County, SD. Mary Roselle lived in Deadwood, Belle Fourche and Pierre.

She was an in home caregiver for the elderly. She belonged to the Catholic Daughters and enjoyed Twins baseball, card games, game shows and BINGO.

Mary Roselle is survived by her siblings: Carolyn Baxter (Waldo) of Hereford, TX, Milton (Dawn) of Pierre, Larry (JoAnn) of Sun City, AZ, Wayne (Cindy) of Deadwood, Linda Foster (Ernie) of Tacoma, WA, Steve (Jean) of Pierre and Diane Hager of Seattle, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Carl and Jimmy.

Memorials may be directed to Avera Maryhouse.