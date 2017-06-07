Rose Ann Makes Him First 1949 – 2017

MOBRIDGE, SD - Graveside services for Rose A. Make Him First age 68 of Mobridge, formally of Aberdeen will be 11:00 AM CDT Thursday, May 25, at Emmanuel Episcopal Cemetery in White Horse under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Rose passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Rose Makes Him First was born February 18, 1949 at White Horse to Marcella Swan she attended school in White Horse. She worked at the Nursing Home in Mobridge as a CNA, before moving to Aberdeen and worked as a Housekeeper for various Hotels and Motels in the Aberdeen area until she retired. Rose enjoyed he many dogs that she raised, she enjoyed walking along the river with her dogs. Rose was a very private person. She moved back with her sister Theresa in March of 2017 after she found out that she had a terminal illness. Rose is survived by her sister Theresa End of Horn of Mobridge, four nephews, Eugene Rousseau, William Rousseau, Steven Makes Him First, Cyril Makes Him First, niece, Sweet Pea Hawk, Lisa Makes First, cousins, Rex and Crystal Makes Him First and family, Margie Clown, Blue Coat Family, Makes Him First Families in the Little Eagle and McLaughlin area and many numerus other nieces, nephews and cousins. Rose was preceded in death by her mother Marcella Swan, two sons; Thomas Makes Him First, and Cyril Duane Makes Him First, Grandparents, Thomas and Jennie Makes Him First, Cousins, Judy Big Eagle, Jack Jewett, Joyce Miller, Uncle, Herbert Makes Him First, Aunt, Julie Traversie,