Rosalee Thompson 1939 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Rosalee Thompson, 80, of Ft. Pierre died on Saturday, October 12th at Highmore Health Care in Highmore. Memorial graveside services will be held at 1:00pm(MST) on Saturday, October 19th at the Martin Community Cemetery in Martin South Dakota

Rosalee Lorene (Byrne) Thompson was born on June 28th 1939 at Martin, SD to James and Beulah (Klingaman) Byrne. She is the oldest of 6 children. She grew up in Martin, SD and attended Bennett County school through the 8th grade. She then attended St. Frances Mission High School and graduated in May of 1959.

She moved to Fort Pierre, SD where she worked as a waitress and met Gailen Johnson who was in SD working on the Oahe Dam. They married on October 31st, 1959. Their marriage was blessed with four children. They lived in various places in SD, Nebraska and Missouri throughout their marriage.

In 1971, Rosalee married Charles F. Thompson at Gladstone, MO. They lived in Fort Pierre while Charles worked construction and Rosalee worked at the Pierre Indian Learning Center. In 1984 they relocated to Oxford Georgia where Charles was lead man for James T. Jones who owned Deis Construction Company until his health failed him and he passed in June 15, 2000. Rosalee continued to live in Oxford and was the Executive Director of the Food Pantry in Covington, GA. In 2015 when Rosalee’s health failed her, she retired from the food pantry and moved back to South Dakota to be near family.

Rosalee is remembered for her contagious laugh and her love of helping those around her and laid back sense of humor. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family and friends and playing bingo. If given the chance to dance, she was there.

She is survived by one daughter: Lola (Brian) Scott of Fort Pierre, SD; Jim Johnson of Martin, SD; Mike (Tracee) Johnson of Martin, SD; siblings Joyce Butcher of Wyoming; Reva Good of New Underwood, SD; Donnie (Shirley) Byrne of Miles City, Montana; Kathy (Floyd) Peterson of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Rosemarie (Loren) Shoop of Vivian, SD; Rochelle (Lane) Lamphere of Sturgis, SD; Meghan (Luke O’Dea) of Fort Pierre, SD; Sara Jean Johnson of Martin, SD; Sadee and Henry Johnson of Martin, SD; great grandchildren, Davin (Nataie) Yost of Sioux Falls, SD; Karalynn Yost, Lydiah and Maysie Kuipers of Vivian, SD; Dallys Day of Sturgis, SD and Copelee O’Dea of Fort Pierre, SD. Also many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends; Christine Terrell, Lisa Jones and Fred Luttery.

She is preceeded in death by husband Charles F. Thompson, ex-husband Gailen Johnson (April 2008), first born daughter Gaila Rose (still-born August 1960), brother Leroy Byrne, parents James and Beulah Byrne, and Maternal and Paternal grandparents.