Roosevelt Prevails Over Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – Sioux Falls Roosevelt rallied for a come from behind win over the Pierre Governors 54-50 in girls basketball Friday in Pierre. Roosevelt erased a 5 point deficit going into the 4th quarter by outscoring the Governor girls 20-11 to claim the win. Roosevelt was led by Kaela Martinez who scored 18 and Macey Nielson added 17 for the RoughRiders. The Governors led 32-27 at the half and both teams scored 7 points in the third quarter to set the stage for the 4th quarter for the game. Kodie Severyn and Ayvrie Kaiser each scored 9 points to pace the Governors in scoring. Both teams shot around 38 percent from the field and the Governors outrebounded the Rough Riders by a 27021 margin. The Governor girls fell to 5 and 7 on the season with the setback as they host Yankton tomorrow night.