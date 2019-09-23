Ronette Mitchell 1967 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Ronette (Vickery) Mitchell died peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her husband and son on September 19, 2019. Ronette was born February 20, 1967 to Ronald and Donetta (Howard) Vickery in Sandy, Utah. She sat on her first horse before she could walk, launching a lifetime of incredible passion for animals. Always naturally athletic, she could handle a basketball or smack a softball. She grew up traveling with her family and working on many horse race tracks in the Northwest.

It was on the race track in Blackfoot, Idaho where she met her “Blue Eyes,” her husband to be Jim “Odie” Mitchell. They were married in July 1989 and shortly after Ronald James (R.J.) was born. When R.J. would enter the room or when she spoke of him, you could feel her pride and joy.

Ronette and Jim recently celebrated 30 years of a special bond. When you saw one, the other was not far away. Together they managed Sutherland Farms near Boise, Idaho for 15 years, earning Idaho Top Breeding Farm honors four straight years and Leading Trainer in Boise three years. While an award-winning Breeder and accomplished Trainer in the Northwest, the biggest achievement of her 25 year career was keeping Jim in line.

In 2014, they relocated to Pierre, South Dakota to be closer to family. She was the epitome of integrity, hard work, and dedication as her co-workers at Hospice, Kmart, and the U.S. Postal Service quickly learned. Her smile and quick wit won the hearts of many. One special postal customer waited at his mailbox daily, just to see her beautiful “good morning” smile. She could not sit still, so when she wasn’t working, you could find her playing with her dogs, hunting, fishing, or trying out new recipes. Ronette’s love of race horses drew her to the Ft. Pierre track, where she was known as the “little blonde on the big black horse.”

Come celebrate Ronette’s life and share memories with her husband Jim, son R.J., sister Vicki, and the family and friends who love and will miss her dearly. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Informal Celebration of Life and Sharing of Memories will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 also at Isburg Funeral Chapel; interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com