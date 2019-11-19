Ron Walgamuth 1948 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Ronald M. Walgamuth, 71, of Pierre died on Saturday, November 16th at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Funeral Services will be at 11:00am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Southeast Methodist Church in Pierre. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Ron was born on October 28th, 1948 in Ipswich, SD, to Roland and Frances (Volger) Walgamuth. His family lived in Ipswich when he was younger and moved to Sturgis where he attended school and graduated in 1966. After graduation he served in the military as a Medevac during Vietnam. When he came home from Vietnam he began farming in the Black Hills. He married Karla Kay Remington on September 10th 1971 to this union 3 children were born Bradie, Rodlan and Royal. They were divorced in 1993. He met Myrtle Crandell in 1999 and he moved to Pierre to be with her.

He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Wildlife Federation. He was an avid collector of guns and knives and went to the shooting range often. He loved hunting, fishing and got an elk in 2010. He was a member of the Southeast Methodist Church.

He is survived by Myrtle Crandell. Children; Bradie , Rodlan, Eileen (David), Royal and Brenda (Terry). Grandchildren; Maranda, Hunter, Talya and Laine. Great grandchildren; Emma, Asher, Adeline and Hunter Jr. His sisters; Karla Marie (Larry) and Judy and a special friend Kirby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry and Randy and sister Shirley.