Ron Klucas 1950 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Ronald Lee Klucas, 68, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away on March 23rd, 2019 at Avera Mckennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Ron was born November 9, 1950 in Dawson, Minnesota, to Vernon and Ruby (Smogaard) Klucas. On February 27, 1971, Ron married Lynette Marie Stahl in Watertown, SD. He then proudly served three years in the Navy, stationed in the South Pacific during the Vietnam War. Upon returning from duty, he attended South Dakota State University where he graduated with honors with a double bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Game, Fish and Parks and Biology. After graduation, he and Lyn started their family, having two children, Christopher and Allison. Ron retired at age 60 after working over 33 years on the railroad.

Ron was fortunate to discover early on what made him happy and enjoyed it daily until he passed: He loved being outside next to nature. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or just walking his dog, Ron found solace in those quiet, wide-open spaces. He delighted in his trips to Shadehill, where he shared laughs and stories with friends old and new. Ron always found common ground and enjoyed conversation with anybody. He was very proud of his grandchildren, loved them deeply, and shared his love of the outdoors with them. Ron required little, but provided much to his friends and family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Lyn; children, Chris (Hallie) of Rapid City, SD, and Allison of Pierre, SD; six grandchildren, Kohlston, Kullan, Kennan, and Ronan of Rapid City and Evie and Ruby of Pierre. He is also survived by his sister, Pat (Ruben) Schulz of Watertown, SD, and brother, Jim (Judy) Klucas of Del Rio, TX. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Klucas, and grandson, Kalvin Hernandez.

Ron requested an informal memorial service in which stories are shared and laughs are heard. Please join us May 11, from 1:00PM-6:00PM at The American Legion located 520 S. Pierre St, Pierre, SD to celebrate the life of Ron Klucas.