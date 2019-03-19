Rollin Barnes 1923 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Rollin LeRoy Barnes was born December 25, 1923, rural Harrold in Sully County, SD to Melvin and Carrie (Husted) Barnes and died March 14, 2019 at Avera Maryhouse, at the age 95 years. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Pierre.

Rollin lived on the family farm until he volunteered for the Navy in 1944, served for 2 ½ years in the Public Campaign during WWII. After getting out of the Navy he met the love of his life, Virginia Wakefield, and married her on December 19th, 1948. To this union four children were born, Nancy, Nina, Dorn & Darda. He ranched/farmed north of Harrold and also worked as a crop insurance adjuster. When he retired he moved to Custer where he worked during the summers at the Flintstones running their movie theater. Eventually he moved back to just east of Pierre where he lived out his life. He helped an area rancher for several years. Many winters were spent in Arizona where they built a house.

He started the Southeast Sully 4-H club and led it for 20 years. He was on both local and county school boards, the Sully County Fair Board and the Harrold Methodist church board.

He loved to travel. This love took him to all 50 states and all 7 continents. He was active in the Ballroom Swishers dance club and Prairie Rattles Antique Car Club in Pierre till his passing. He enjoyed playing all sorts of games and cards with anybody that was willing to play with him. Woodworking was a hobby he enjoyed and made many frames for his wife’s painting hobbies.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia, of Pierre, SD; 4 children: Nancy Pietz, Brandon, SD, Nina (Don) Fromm, Pierre, SD, Dorn (Linda) Barnes, Harrold, SD, and Darda (Lee) Schneider, Britton, SD; 15 grandkids, 2 step grandkids, 20 great grandkids, 2 step great grandkids, 3 step great-great grandkids; 2 sisters: Zelma Dean, Sioux Falls, SD, Zada Brock, Grand Island, NE; 2 brothers: Raymond Barnes, Huron, SD, Kenneth (Judy), Boyne City, MI; sister-in-law, Eldora Barnes, Harrold, SD and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: three brothers, Baby Boy Barnes, Chester Barnes and Marvin Barnes; 2 brothers in law: Virgil Dean and Kenneth Brock; son in law Wayne Pietz; grandson in law, Andrew Johnson; great grandson, Atticus Schneider.

