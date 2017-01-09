Rohrich’s Cutting Edge Ranch 5th Annual Production Sale will be on Saturday, January 28th at Kist Livestock in Mandan, ND. Selling 55 yearling Red Angus bulls and will hold your bull until May. Call Rick at 701-391-1911 with questions or for more information. http://www.cuttingedgeranch.com

