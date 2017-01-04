Rohde Resins as Watertown High Volleyball Coach

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kim Rohde has resigned as the head coach of the Watertown Arrows volleyball program. The resignation was announced late last week by Watertown School District Activities Director Steve Moore. Rohde is stepping down to spend more time with her family and children. Rohde has served as the head coach of the Arrows for the past five seasons, compiling a 64-60 record. During her tenure, the Arrows won the Eastern South Dakota Conference championship in 2014 and qualified for three state tournaments placing fourth in 2012 and 2014 and sixth in 2013.