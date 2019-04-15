Roger Nagel 1941 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Roger L. Nagel, 77, of Pierre, passed away April 8, 2019. A Memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home.

Roger Leon Nagel was born on October 19th, 1941 to Leon and Neva (Trygstaad) Nagel in Volga, South Dakota. Roger lost his mother at an early age and was raised by his loving grandparents, father, and aunts on the family farm just outside of Brookings. He attended country school until the 4th grade at which time he began attending school in Brookings. He was proud to say he ate at Nick’s Hamburger Shop every single day from 4th grade until graduating from Brookings High School in 1960. After a short but fun stint at SDSU he began working for the City of Brookings as a lineman. It was during this time he met and married the love of his life, Sharon Maritz, from Arlington, SD. They made their home in Brookings and had two daughters: Jennifer and Kimberly. Next was a move to Rapid City where Roger worked as a power lineman for Black Hills Power and Light. Another daughter, Ashlee, would be born to make the family complete. In 1973 the family moved to Pierre which would be Roger’s home for the rest of his life. He worked with the SDREA for many years before taking a position with Electrotech Inc. where he worked until his retirement.

Roger loved many of the simple things in life: bringing Sharon flowers or special gifts, getting together with friends for a beer, pheasant hunting, helping his daughters and sons-in-law with various projects; but, the true joy in his life was his grandchildren. He was always reaching out with a phone call or text to give them encouraging words and an “I love you”.

Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon, daughter Jennifer (Mike) Finley and granddaughters, Emily and Morgan, daughter Kimberly Peterson and grandchildren Geoff Cass and Ashlee Peterson, son-in-law Marc Peterson, daughter Ashlee Mayer (Terry) and grandsons Nick and Ethan and a host of grand-dogs who he cherished and loved. Roger was preceded in death by both of his parents, in-laws Florence and Orvis Maritz and sister-in-law Sharla Maritz.

Roger’s family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at St. Mary’s Oncology Department for the love and respect they showed him these past three years.

Memorials may be directed to Avera@Home which provided both Home Health and Hospice care to Roger.

